Massive water project for BARMM culminates in Maguindanao

On April 5, Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko delivered his video message during a ceremonial turnover of a level II ground source electric water pump system in Tenorio, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao.

The other attendees were BARMM Ministry of Labor and Employment (MOLE) Minister and Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) Chair Muslimin Sema and International Labour Organization (ILO) Country Director Khalid Hassan.

This sub-project in Tenorio also includes a treatment facility and four tap-stands. Around 70 households with cross composites of mostly indigenous families, retired military staff and civilians will benefit from this water infrastructure.

The event marked the completion of all 11 water sub-projects committed in Mindanao, culminating the three-year partnership between Japan and the ILO.

Ambassador Koshikawa cited that despite the challenges brought by the pandemic, what matters is the immeasurable and lasting impact of the project to the people. The project not only provided potable water but also decent source of income during the pandemic.

“This may be the last of our 11 water system sub-projects with the ILO, but the assistance of the people of Japan to the Bangsamoro region will not end here. We are determined to keep our active contributions going until we see a very peaceful and progressive region that the Bangsamoro people truly deserve,” he concluded.

This initiative, funded by the People of Japan, is under the ILO-Japan Water and Sanitation Project signed on March 6, 2019. The whole project consists of 11 water systems estimated to benefit almost 12,000 households in remote areas of Lanao del Sur, North Cotabato and Maguindanao.

Since 1974, Japan has a longstanding cooperation with the ILO. In the Philippines, Japan has supported a number of ILO projects on disaster response, sustainable livelihood, peace and security, local economic development, among others. Japan Information and Culture Center