Second 97-meter vessel of PCG arriving from Japan on May

Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) head Admiral Artemio Abu said Monday the country's second 97-meter multi-role response vessel will be arriving from Japan this May.

Abu said the arrival of the ship, which will be named BRP Melchora Aquino is a big step towards recognizing the PCG as ''Symbol of Hope'' and ''Source of National Pride'' as the Araw ng Kagitingan approaches on April 9.

“This Saturday, the Filipino people will celebrate d ‘Araw ng Kagitingan’ to recall the sacrifices of soldiers who gave their lives so we can have the freedom we are experiencing now,'' said Abu.

The MRRV-9702 is modeled after the Kunigami-class vessel of the Japan Coast Guard (JCG).

Its maximum speed is no lower than 24 knots and endurance of no lower than 4,000 nautical miles. It has the capability to patrol the Philippines' maritime jurisdiction, including the West Philippine Sea and Philippine Rise.

The qualities of the MRRV-9702 allow it to perform maritime security, maritime safety, maritime law enforcement, maritime search and rescue and marine environmental protection, said Abu.

It can also do humanitarian assistance and disaster response operations as it can transport relief supplies and achieve ferry missions.

The first 97-meter MRRV, which was named BRP Teresa Magbanua, arrived from Japan on February 2022.

The two 97-meter MRRVs were brought from Japan to strengthen the PCG under the Maritime Safety Capability Improvement Project Phase II (MSCIP Phase 2) of the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

“What we are experiencing right now is the era of the modern Coast Guard. We have surpassed major challenges and achieved remarkable accomplishments in the past six years and amid the global pandemic,” said Abu. DOTr