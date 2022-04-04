Teodoro says partial covering of Aquino monument in Tarlac UniTeam rally unintended

Former Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro dismissed comments that the UniTeam disrespected the memory of former Sen. Benigno Aquino Jr. when his monument was partially covered during the UniTeam rally in Tarlac City, saying this was unintended.

“We gave respect with our words to everybody. The UniTeam is not here to disparage anybody and I’m sure if there was such an incident, this would be inadvertent,” said Teodoro, who is running for senator under the UniTeam, Saturday night in Paniqui, Tarlac.

“Our message is one of unity and mutual respect. So, if there was an inadvertent happening then it wasn’t on purpose. We’re so busy on our message of oneness and unity,” he added.

Teodoro also shrugged off insinuations and notions that the UniTeam’s rally in Tarlac, which is the home province of the Aquinos, was an attempt to revise history.

“You ask the people whether that’s historical revisionism or not. After EDSA, there was revisionism. So now the people are just doing what they feel will bring back their lives, will bring the Philippines forward, and not history and not turning accusations left and right,” he said.

“We’re here for the future, a forward-looking agenda for the people. That’s what we’re here for,” he added.

Teodoro also predicted that the tandem of Partido Federal ng Pilipinas presidential candidate former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (CMD) vice presidential candidate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte will win in the elections.

Teodoro based his prediction from the huge number of supporters who have been turning out in rallies of the UniTeam tandem across the country. Lakas-CMD