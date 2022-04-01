Duterte says he will meet China President Xi April 8

President Rodrigo Duterte said he will talk to Chinese President Xi Jinping next week.

During his speech in Cebu for the National Joint Task Force-Regional Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-RTF-ELCAC), Duterte said he wants to speak with the Chinese leader to prevent the Philippines' possible involvement in armed conflict between China and the United States.

"On April 8, I am scheduled to speak with Xi Jinping, We are still friends," Duterte said. No details were given by Duterte.

Duterte said the country will be vulnerable to attacks from China if the conflict between Ukraine and Russia escalates and goes over to other countries.

He said such a development may allow China to attack Taiwan, which is being supported by the US.

"I just don't want (it) to enter my country," Duterte said.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. is in Beijing after the Chinese government invited foreign ministers in its neighboring countries for talks after the Scarborough Shoal incident were a Philippine Coast Guard had a ''close contact maneuver) with a Chinese Coast Guard vessel last month.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) filed a diplomatic vessel with China over the incident. DMS