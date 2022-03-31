11 alleged Abu Sayyaf in Basilan surrender to the military

Basilan-based Abu Sayyaf members headed by its sub-leader Abdullah Indanan surrendered to the Joint Task Force (JTF) Basilan and 101st Infantry Brigade on March 29.

According to Lt. Gen. Alfredo Rosario, Jr., head of the Western Mindanao Command (WesMinCom), sub-leader Abdullah Indanan, a.k.a. Guro and ten reported members submitted themselves to JTF Basilan Commander, Brig. Gen. Domingo Gobway in Barangay Serongon, Hadji Mohammad Ajul, Basilan.

This faction of the ASG operates in Lamitan-Tuburan-Mohammad Adjul complex.

The surrender came four days after the JTF Basilan neutralized another ASG sub-leader Radzmil Jannatul, a.k.a. Khubayb whose base was in Sumisip-Tipotipo-Al Barka complex.

The surrender was made possible with the assistance of Hadji Samad of the MILF CCCH-GPH and other MILF commanders in the province.

It can be recalled that Radzmil Jannatul was killed during a 15-minute firefight at Sitio Center, Barangay Baiwas, Sumisip, Basilan, on March 25. His dead body was recovered at the encounter site and was identified by operatives.

The surrenderees turned over 11 high-powered firearms that includes six M16 rifles, one M1 Carbine, two M16A1 rifles, one M16 rifle with M203 attached, and one M4 rifle.

AFP chief Gen. Andres Centino lauded the accomplishments of the JTF Basilan and WesMinCpm for intensifying their security operations in the province of Basilan and the whole Western Mindanao.

"Continue what you are doing in your area of operations. Neutralizing the leaders of threat groups affects their morale, leading to the surrender of its members. Let us continue our momentum in our operations to secure the communities from threats and ensure the success of the 2022 national and local elections," Centino said. Public Affairs Office AFP