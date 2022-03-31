Robredo to implement rural version of ''Build, Build, Build'' to help farmers

Vice President Leni Robredo will press for the implementation of a “rural version” of “Build, Build, Build,” which aims to usher the “golden age of infrastructure” in the country.

The pledge was included in Robredo’s basket of agricultural policies that she ticked off during her sorties in central Luzon, considered a farming powerhouse, in the past week.

Robredo said the “Build, Build, Build,” a program that the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte implemented, can focus more on post-harvest facilities, such as cold storage, in the rural areas.

The vice president noted that these facilities will ensure that produce will be preserved until prices in the market become favorable to farmers.

Robredo also vowed to fight the smuggling of agricultural products and boost farmers’ income and productivity, which she said will bring down the cost of food in the country.

She called for a review of the Rice Tariffication Law to mitigate its impact on farmers and advocated for the stabilization of fertilizer prices and supplies.

In a meeting with onion farmers in Nueva Ecija, Robredo noted that local planters cannot compete with the flood of imported produce because of high domestic production cost.

“Halimbawa, 'yung presyo ng abono napakataas. 'Di ba 'yung presyo ng abono dati ay P800 yata per bag? Tapos ngayon ay P1,000 plus, almost P2,000 na kailangan natin, di ba?” she said.

Added on the cost of inputs is the competition posed by smuggled agriculture products, which are sold cheaper due to government subsidies in countries where they come from.

Former congressman Teddy Baguilat said that “for the first time, gut issues of farmers are being heard during the campaign, and being spoken by their true champion.”

“Yung issue ng abono, hindi seksi yan. Para sa troll, hindi click bait yan,” said the congressman who is running for senator under Robredo’s banner.

“Pero yan ang daing ng mga magsasaka sa buong bansa. At happy ako na parating naririnig ito ni VP Leni,” said Baguilat.

He warned of high fertilizer prices that might impact on the country’s food supply and consequently people’s health.

“Kapag tinipid ang abono, payat ang ani. Konti ang produksyon, tataas ang presyo ng pagkain. Ang resulta walang pagkain sa mesa,” said Baguilat.

He said that “if farmers under-fertilize their crops, the end result is malnutrition.”

Baguilat also warned of the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on food, fuel, and fertilizer in the country.

“These are two breadbaskets at war at each other. Yang tinapay, tataas. Yung world prices of fertilizer have been going up because Russia is a major exporter of fertilizer and producer of its raw materials,” said Baguilat. TeamLeniKikoSlate