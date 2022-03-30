Philippines files diplomatic protest vs China over ''close distance maneuvering'' in Bajo de Masinloc: Esperon

The Philippine government filed a diplomatic protest against China following a "close distance maneuvering incident" involving its Coast Guard vessel in Bajo de Masinloc early this month, a government official said on Tuesday.

This was disclosed by National Task Force West Philippine Sea Chairman and National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr. in an interview with reporters in Samar.

"Well, you can expect (this). It's done, we already filed a diplomatic protest," he said. He did not say when the diplomatic protest was filed.

"We are beefing up our forces there whether its Bureau of Fisheries or Coast Guard. That is one of (the things)... we do there, it not immediate but if China will answer to the contrary then there is a corresponding action from the Department of Foreign Affairs, if they will say that its part of their sovereignty," he added.

The incident where a Chinese Coast Guard vessel allegedly conducted a close distance maneuvering of approximately 21 yards towards BRP Malabrigo which occured in Scarborough shoal on March 2, 2022 was announced by the Philippine Coast Guard on Sunday.

Esperon explained that delays on reporting were just made to give way for the government's action on the matter including filing of the diplomatic protest.

"Some reports may be delayed but we know them as they happen, as they are reported, simply because we want to give way to some of our actions including diplomatic actions, including further verifications," he said.

"You might notice that in the Bajo de Masinloc now, while there have been some close encounters or some aggressions against our fishing boats, today we have more than 40 of (fishing boats) there," he added.

Esperon said the Philippines will continue to assert its claim in the West Philippine Sea through diplomatic actions.

"We will assert that through diplomatic channels and through the international community. Can we afford to go to war? Not now or not in this instance. There will be a time for that, but in general we want peaceful settlement of the conflicts in the area," he said. Robina Asido/DMS