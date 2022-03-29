DPWH says Binondo-Intramuros bridge to be opened between April 5-9

Public Works Undersecretary and Build Build Build Chief Implementer Emil Sadain reported to Public Works Secretary Roger Mercado that a new bridge connecting Binondo and Intramuros over the Pasig River is ready for opening between April 5 to 9.

This was announced by the Department of Public Works and Highways ( DPWH) in its website on Monday.

Construction crews will continue to work this week on the bridge for the final finishing touches on the carriageway, ramps, and other components but it could open to traffic sooner before the 2022 Holy Week begins on April 10, said Sadain.

The instruction given to contractor China Road and Bridge Corporation was to finish the most important activities and prepare for possible project inauguration by no less than Duterte, added Sadain.

When opened to traffic, the DPWH expects around 30,000 vehicles daily to use the new two-way four-lane Binondo-Intramuros Bridge with a sidewalk for pedestrians and joggers separated by safety railings and marked lane for bikers to encourage use of non-motorized mode of transport.

The giant piece of engineering marvel is expected to attract tourists.

With construction workers on day and night shifts rushing to complete the project, the DPWH Undersecretary for Unified Project Management Office (UPMO) Operations conducted on the spot checking of activities over the weekend with project director Benjamin Bautista and project manager Melchor Kabiling.

The basket handle-tied design of steel arch main bridge is touted to be the new symbol of friendship between the Government of the Philippines and the People’s Republic of China.

Binondo Intramuros Bridge with the Estrella Pantaleon Bridge, which was completed in 2021, are two flagship infrastructure projects funded by a grant from China in support of President Rodrigo Duterte administration’s Build Build Build Program.

These bridges are part of a program to reduce congestion on major highways in the metropolis by constructing new bridges across Pasig and Marikina rivers and the Manggahan Floodway.

In Binondo, among things left to be done is the access ramp at Plaza del Conde Street to San Fernando Street but an access ramp is available at Rentas Street to Juan Luna Street. DPWH