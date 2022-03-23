DILG issues show case orders vs 48 barangays for slow aid to ''Odette'' victims

The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) issued show cause orders against 48 LGUs for the slow distribution of aid for the victims of Typhoon ''Odette''.

This was revealed by Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Ano during the Talk To The People with President Rodrigo Duterte aired on Tuesday morning.

Ano said LGUs that receive show cause orders come from four regions hit by ''Odette''.

"It reached 48 LGUs: three in Mimaropa, 16 in Region VI, 13 in Region VII, and 16 in Region VIII," he said.

"These LGUs will be asked to explain why they still failed to finish the distribution of the assistance for their constituents until now," he added.

Ano said so far a total of P4.15 billion or 85.52 percent of the total of P4.8 billion government assistance were distributed to victims affected by the typhoon.

"A total of 4,010,092 beneficiaries have already received the assistance," he said. Robina Asido/DMS