Five water systems launched in Mindanao

On March 9, 10 and 15, Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko delivered separate video messages during the ceremonial turnovers of five Level II Water Systems across different barangays in the provinces of Lanao Del Sur, Cotabato, and Maguindanao.

The attendees during these series of events were Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) Parliament Member Romeo Sema, BARMM Ministry of Labor and Employment (MOLE) Minister and Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) Chair Muslimin Sema, and International Labour Organization (ILO) Country Director Khalid Hassan.

Also in attendance were Mayor Edna Ogka-Benito of Balabagan, Lanao del Sur, and officials from Kabacan, Cotabato, and Datu Piang, Maguindanao.

The locations and other details of the five Level II Water System sub-projects are as follows:

1. Barangays Banago and Poblacion, Balabagan, Lanao del Sur

2 water reservoirs with treatment facilities constructed/renovated and 24 tap stands installed for 1,315 households

2. Barangays Narra and Batuan, Balabagan, Lanao del Sur

3 water reservoirs with treatment facilities constructed/renovated and 14 tap stands installed for 558 households

3. Barangay Magulalung Occidental, Balabagan, Lanao del Sur

1 water source developed, 1 water reservoir with treatment facility constructed, and 4 tap stands installed for 174 households

4. Barangay Nanga-an, Kabacan, Cotabato (BARMM SGA)

1 spring-source gravitational flow water system with treatment facility constructed and 22 tap stands installed for 1,047 households and a school with 292 enrolled students

5. Barangay Reina Regente, Datu Piang, Maguindanao

1 ground-source solar powered pump water system with treatment facility constructed and 4 tap stands installed for 95 households.

The above sub-projects generated hundreds of employment opportunities for the locals, based on minimum wage with social protection, while following occupational safety and health protocols.

Ambassador Koshikawa emphasized the significance of Human Security that Japan is strongly advocating for, that “By ensuring better access to the basic necessities, we empower the people to realize their own potentials, and eventually, to contribute to the development of their own society.”

This initiative, funded by the People of Japan, is under the ILO-Japan Water and Sanitation Project that was signed on March 6, 2019. The whole project consists of 11 water station sub-projects estimated to benefit almost 12,000 households in the Bangsamoro region.

Since 1974, Japan has a longstanding cooperation with the ILO. In the Philippines, Japan has supported a number of ILO projects on disaster response, sustainable livelihood, peace and security, local economic development, among others.