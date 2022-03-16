DOH looking at donating Sputnik-V, Moderna vaccines vs COVID-19 in some Asian, African countries

The Department of Health (DOH) is looking at donating Sputnik-V and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines in some Asian and African countries.

During the ''Laging Handa'' virtual public briefing, Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje said did not say how many doses will be donated by the Philippines but she confirmed that the DOH is looking at donating nearly expiring Sputnik-V and Moderna vaccines.

"We have expiring Sputnik V with short shelf life. We can used those that are in regional offices because its shelf-life is extended for three months," she said.

"We are looking also at possible Moderna doses not because Moderna is not being used, but we have a lot of stock of Moderna and we also have a lot of stocks of other vaccines," she added.

Cabotaje said the government decided to donate the vaccines because the vaccination turnout in the country has slowed down.

"Yes, because there is slow uptake but also our vaccines arrived at the same time, they gave us enough vaccines donations. Initially around 40 million donations are alloted for the Philippines but it reached to 70 million," she said.

It can be recalled that in his previous interview, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said they are looking at donating the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

Duque did not mention how many doses of vaccines will be donated as it is still being assessed by the DOH. Robina Asido/DMS