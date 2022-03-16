Transport group says P6,500 fuel subsidy good for ''three to four days''

A transport group said the government's P6,500 fuel subsidy for jeepney drivers is good for ''three to four days'' due to high oil prices.

Jack delos Reyes, chairman of the National Federation of Transport Cooperatives in the Philippines, said in a radio interview that the best way for jeepney drivers to survive the 11th straight week of oil price increases.

''The best way is to approve a fare hike and to temporarily suspend the fuel excise tax,'' delos Reyes told dzBB.

Delos Reyes said their jeepney drivers use up 10 liters in one round trip and they make seven round trips in a day without saying what routes they ply. ''The 6,500 pesos fuel subsidy will last three to four days,'' he said.

Petron Corp., the country's top oil company, said it implemented the following price increases effective 6 am Tuesday. These are P7.10 per liter for gasoline; P 13.15 per liter for diesel and P10.50 per liter for kerosene. These reflect movements in the international oil market. Thank you.

But Orlando Marquez, League of Transportation and Operators in the Philippines, said as of mid-day, their members have not received the cash subsidy. The same was echoed by Mody Floranda, president of Piston, as of 4 pm.

The Department of Finance has resisted calls to suspend collection of fuel excise tax because revenues to fund social programs will be imperilled. DMS