Gov't ties up with medical organizations anew in launching 4th Nat'l Vaccination Day

The government will once again ask the assistance of medical organizations and professionals for the conduct of the fourth National Vaccination Day on March 10 to 12, aimed at immunizing millions after the country experienced a drop in the number of people getting COVID-19 shot last month, the country’s vaccine czar said on Monday.

In his report to President Rodrigo Duterte, Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., said that to achieve the government target for the National Vaccination Day, they will coordinate with the Philippine Medical Association and other medical professionals to join the nationwide mobilization.

“We will also involve the pharmacies and clinics and we will expand more the numbers of those who are volunteering. We will also direct all government agencies and private sector to vaccinate their government employees and economic frontliners,” he said.

Together with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), JAB Fair in the JOB sites will be launched, said Galvez, also the chief implementer of the National Task Force Against COVID-19.

All local government units (LGUs) and Department of Health’s (DOH) regional offices and local health centers will also conduct house-to-house vaccination.

“We will also ask DepEd and CHED to continue their aggressive vaccination through Vax To School program,” he said.

“Ito po ay talagang nire-recommend ni Secretary Karl Chua na magkaroon na po tayo ng back to school at iyon po ang nire-recommend po namin na ang DepEd at saka CHED ay magkaroon po ng Vax To School na program.”

Galvez also said they asked the assistance of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and other big establishments to provide more incentives to people who received their boosters.

“And lastly, we will again encourage our government agencies, our T3 partners, our private sectors, LGUs, itong sa mga ecozones, ang ating AFP and PNP to participate in our massive vaccination day on March 10 to 12.”

The massive drive will target eligible sectors for boosters from aged 18 years and above, as well as those who haven’t received COVID-19 jab and second dose.

The vaccine czar encouraged those who haven’t received second dose to come to vaccination centers for their shot.

“At ang mga remaining senior citizens and 12 to 17 years old and above ay kailangan na po nating makuha at ang target natin na 1.8 million to 2 million ang ating mababakunahan sa ating gaganapin na three days na vaccination,” he said.

Galvez said the government targets to inoculate more or less 3 million in addition to another 3 million minors aged 12 to 17 years.

The vaccination campaign will be simultaneously undertaken in 16 regions including Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). PND