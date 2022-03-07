AFP chief visits troops in Pag-asa Island

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Gen. Andres Centino visited the troops in Pag-asa Island in the municipality of Kalayaan on March 4.

Centino's visit aims to inspect military facilities, check troops’ morale, and ensure unit operational readiness to accomplish the AFP mission.

Centino assured the troops of support from the AFP general headquarters. He conveyed that the AFP and the Filipino people are grateful for the soldiers' services and sacrifices as defenders of the country's western frontier.

In a donning of rank ceremony witnessed by the troops in Pag-asa Island, Centino donned the third-star rank to the newly-promoted Commander of Western Command Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos.

Carlos assumed as commander of Western Command after the retirement of Vice Admiral Ramil Roberto Enriquez last January 21.

"Today, we are veering away from the usual elaborate and formal donning ceremony as the event all the more highlights or gives more meaning to awarding the rank to Vice Admiral Carlos. This is very significant because we are all here in the most remote deployment of our troops, the valiant defenders of the Philippines' first frontier," said Centino. Public Affairs Office AFP