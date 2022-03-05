Philippines receives donation from Thailand for Typhoon ''Odette'' victims

The Philippine government received a donation amounting to $65,000 from Thailand as humanitarian assistance for the victims of Typhoon ''Odette'' in a ceremonial turnover at the Department of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday.

On hand at the turnover were Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary for Asian and Pacific Affairs Nathaniel Imperial, chief of the Response and Operational Coordination Division of the Department of National Defense, Office of Civil Defense Susana Quiambao and Royal Thai Embassy Chargé d'Affaires Thawat Sumitmor.

Imperial expressed his appreciation for Thailand’s consistent “act of solidarity” with the Philippines, as he recounted the many times the country gave assistance such as in the aftermath of Typhoon Haiyan in 2013 and in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He noted the messages of support from the Thai government during these times as evidence of Thailand’s solidarity with the Filipino people.

Thawat described the donation as a symbol of the friendship, goodwill and long-standing relations between the Philippines and Thailand.

The actual donation had earlier been received by the Office of Civil Defense (OCD). OPCD-Media and Public Affairs Division