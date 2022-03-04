MWSS announces reduction in Maynilad, Manila Water customers' water bills

With the passage of Republic Act Nos. 11600 and 11601 granting Maynilad Water Services, Inc. and Manila Water Company, Inc. respectively, franchises to establish, operate, and maintain a waterworks system and sewerage and sanitation services in the Concession Areas, the MWSS Regulatory Office announces that the total current charges for water and wastewater services in the customers’ Statements of Account (SOA) shall no longer be subject to the 12 percent Value-Added Tax (VAT).

It shall be subject to the Other Percentage Tax (OPT), which is a two percent National Franchise Tax (NFT), and the actual rate of Local Franchise Tax (LFT) implemented by the local government unit.

These changes will result in a reduction in Maynilad and Manila Water customers’ monthly water bills.

The OPT and LFT shall be reflected as “Government Tax” in the customers’ SOA beginning March 21.

The MWSS RO remains committed to ensuring the availability, accessibility, and affordability of water supply in the East and West Concession Areas. MWSS Regulatory Office