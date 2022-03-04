Japan demonstrates advanced ICT telemedicine devices

On February 26, Japan in collaboration with its Philippine partners successfully conducted an online demonstration of Japanese telemedicine services using Information and Communications Technology (ICT) devices.

The event aims to contribute to the development of telemedicine in the Philippines

During the event, Japanese leading companies showed cutting edge ICT equipment in the following fields:

o Remote diagnosis tool for pregnant women

o Opthalmological diagnosis tool using smartphones

o App enabling remote information-sharing between medical professionals

Promotion of telemedicine services utilizing advanced ICT devices is part of Japan’s undertaking under the Asian Health and Wellbeing Initiative (AHWIN).

The AHWIN seeks to contribute to the Universal Health Coverage in Asia, including the Philippines.

The ICT telemedicine is also included as a major area of collaboration between Japan and the Philippines under the Memorandum of Cooperation on Healthcare, signed in February 2019.

Last March and September 2021, representatives from both sides discussed and agreed to give further momentum on this undertaking to make progress in the Philippines’ telemedicine sector. Japan Information and Culture Center