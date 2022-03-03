Man arrested with 60 kilos of suspected shabu worth P414m in Bulacan

A man from Cavite was arrested by anti-drug and military agents in a buy-bust operation in Bulacan on Wednesday.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Authority (PDEA) said in an initial report confiscated from Jalon Supe Laureta of Bacoor, Cavite was around 60 kilos of suspected shabu worth P414 million in a buy-bust operation along kilometer 32 in Marilao, Bulacan.

Seized pieces of evidence included a Toyota Altis Champagne XPS 112, one android phone, one Nokia basic analog phone and identification cards. DMS