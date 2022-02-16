BI reminds airlines to disallow boarding of PH-bound aliens with improper docs

Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Jaime Morente reminded different airlines to ensure that only eligible aliens are permitted to board their flights bound for the Philippines.

Morente stressed that it is the responsibility of airlines to ensure that foreigners boarding their flights to the country are eligible to enter, following the recent resolutions from the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF).

The Philippines only allows the entry of fully vaccinated foreigners, subject to the presentation of required documents.

Carlos Capulong, BI port operations chief, said it is imperative that airlines exercise due diligence in ensuring their passengers are compliant with requirements as they are primarily responsible if their customers are denied entry to the country.

He thanked the airlines for their cooperation in implementing the imposed travel restrictions.

“This is a joint effort by different government agencies, as well as the airlines who are the first to evaluate documents presented by travelers,” said Capulong. “The airlines have been very helpful and cooperative with these policies that we are duty-bound to impose,” he added.

Foreign nationals who are ineligible for entry are excluded upon arriving at the airport, and is boarded on the next available flight back to their port of origin. Airlines likewise face fines and sanctions for allowing improperly documented aliens to board. BI News