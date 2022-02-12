DOH not consulted on Cebu protocols for unvaccinated, partially vaccinated travelers

The Department of Health (DOH) was not consulted by the Cebu Provincial Government when it announced it would be accepting unvaccinated and partially vaccinated travels.

''The Department of Health was not consulted by Cebu Province regarding incoming travelers, like foreign nationals ,'' said Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergiere in an online media forum Friday.

Vergeire said the executive order, signed by Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia last February 9 and took effect on February 10, will be discussed by the Inter-Agency Task Force.

Unvaccinated or partially travelers entering Cebu Province must present a negative RT-PCR before leaving their country of origin and will undergo RT-PCR test upon arrival.

They must stay at a quarantine facility for five days after which they will undergo a second RT-PCR test. The traveler will be released if no symptoms are shown.

Cebu Province will be offering the single-dose Janssen vaccine.

''We are following protocols set by the IATF. This will be discussed in the IATF to clarify this and the DILG (Department of Interior and Local Government) will coordinate with Cebu for clarification,'' she said.

Vergeire said the IATF protocols must be followed by local government units to protect our borders and prevent transmission of diseases. DMS