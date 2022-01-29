Marcos skips dzBB presidential forum

Former Senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr was a no show in GMA radio's live presidential interview on Friday.

In a statement by dzBB, it said citing Rey Briones, who heads Marcos' communications group, it was difficult to reach Marcos, who is now in Davao.

''However, Marcos said he is ready to show up on February 2,'' dzBB said.

But the network said Manila Mayor Francisco ''Isko Moreno'' Domagoso is scheduled to be interviewed on Feb. 2

''However, we are continuing to coordinate with Marcos to find a new schedule,'' dzBB said.

Last week, Marcos who is leading the presidential survey, said he was skipping GMA 7 presidential forum because he claimed that the host, Jessica Soho, is biased. DMS