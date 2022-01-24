Palace lauds Magsayo for dethroning WBC featherweight champ

The Palace welcomes the victory of Mark Magsayo as the new World Boxing Council (WBC) featherweight titlist at the Borgata Event Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Sunday.

"We are one with the Filipino people in celebrating the victory of Mark 'Magnifico' Magsayo when he dethroned Gary Russell Jr. to become the new WBC featherweight champion," Acting Presidential Spokesperson and Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said.

"We thank Mark for giving pride and honor to the country and demonstrating to the world the courage, determination and perseverance of the Filipino boxer," he said.

Magsayo dethrones Russell after pulling off a majority decision. However, news reports quoted Russell as saying he had a slight injury on his right shoulder tendon and a long layoff. Robina Asido/DMS