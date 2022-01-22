Filipinos arriving from abroad who have recovered from COVID-19 but test positive allowed to enter country: Nograles

Filipinos arriving from abroad who have recovered but are still tested positive for COVID-19 are allowed to enter the country, a Palace official said on Friday.

"The IATF allows the entry of international arriving Pilipino passengers who recovered from COVID-19 but still are still tested positive in their required pre-departure RT-PCR test," Acting Presidential Spokesman Karlo Nograles said during the Palace press briefing.

Nograles said they have to present their positive RT-PCR test taken within 48 hours prior to the date or time of departure from the country or port of origin.

They are also required to provide a "medical certificate issued by a licensed physician that confirms that the passenger has completed the mandatory isolation period and is no longer contagious which allows his or her free movement including travel."

Nograles said "the positive RT-PCR test should be taken not earlier than 10 days but not later than 30 days prior to the date and time of departure from the country or port of origin."

"When they arrive in the Philippines, they have to undergo facility based quarantine applicable to them based on the classification of the country, territory or jurisdiction of origin and their vaccination status," he said.

"If fully vaccinated and they come from green list countries, territories or jurisdictions they have to undergo facility based quarantine prescribed for yellow list countries territories or jurisdictions for fully vaccinated arriving passengers," he added. Robina Asido/DMS