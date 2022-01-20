NGCP restores 69kV lines in Bohol ahead of target

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) has restored all 69kV transmission lines affected by Typhoon ''Odette'' after completing the Ubay-Trinidad-Carmen 69kV line serving the franchise areas of BOHECO I and BOHECO II.

With the support of additional line gangs deployed to Bohol, the line was restored at 11:19 am of January 18 2022, 13 days ahead of its target schedule.

NGCP is working on restoring the two remaining 138kV lines in the province to establish connection to the grid, and serve as internal backbone.

Aside from the Ubay-Trinidad-Carmen 69kV line, NGCP also restored the Cebu-Colon 138kV Line 2 at 5:05 pm of January 17 and Colon-Calongcalong 138kV Line 1 at 3:24PM of January 18.

All 138kV lines in Cebu have now been restored, reinforcing the reliability and stability of power transmission services.

All distribution utilities in the province are already energized as of December 25 2021.

Last year, NGCP also restored power transmission services to the affected provinces of Northern Samar, Samar, and Biliran on December 19; Eastern Samar on December 20; Leyte on December 25; Negros Occidental on December 24; Negros Oriental on December 30; Agusan del Norte and Agusan del Sur on December 20; and Surigao del Norte and Surigao del Sur on December 28.

Power transmission services were also restored in Southern Leyte on January 8.

At the height of restoration activities, the company deployed more than 1,000 personnel composed of linemen, engineers, and other support personnel to simultaneously expedite the restoration of transmission services in all affected areas.

As of today, actual loading of power in Bohol is at 26 percent, while Cebu is at 73 percent. For Negros and Leyte, loading is at 95 percent and 91 percent, respectively; while for Samar and Panay, loading is already at 100 percent.

These figures represent the current amount of consumption or drawdown of power monitored by NGCP’s System Operations compared to the normal, pre-typhoon level.

"We are continuously working on the restoration of the remaining affected transmission lines at the soonest possible time. We are coordinating with relevant internal and external groups to expedite all our activities, as well as ensure the safety of our deployed personnel,” said NGCP.

NGCP is a Filipino-led, privately owned company in charge of operating, maintaining, and developing the country’s power grid, led by majority shareholders and vice chairman of the board Henry Sy, Jr. and co-vice chairman Robert Coyiuto, Jr. NGCP