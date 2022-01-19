Metro Manila records year's low 19 degrees Celsius Tuesday morning

The temperature in Metro Manila dipped to 19 degrees Celsius at 6 am in the Science Garden in Quezon City, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Tuesday.

It was the coldest in the metropolis, eclipsing the 19.7 degrees on Sunday, during the 2021-2022 Northeast Monsoon for this year.

The coldest temperature in the country was 12 degrees Celsius at 6:50 am in Baguio City, Pagasa added. DMS