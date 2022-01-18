First batch of 32 new Blackhawk choppers to be delivered in 2023: Lorenzana

The first batch of the 32 new S-70i Blackhawk helicopters to be delivered in 2023.

In his Facebook post, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the procurement of the 32 new S-70i Blackhawk Helicopters was made upon the instruction of the President Rodrigo Duterte.

"A Notice of Award was issued to PZL Mielec of Poland on 28 December 2021 for the project that comes with an Initial Logistics Support Package and Training for Pilots and Maintenance Crew amounting to P32 billion," he said.

Lorenzana said the contract agreement is being drafted, after which he will issue a notice to proceed to officially commence the project.

He said the first five units of the Blackhawk helicopters will be delivered in 2023, while 10 other units by 2024, another 10 units in 2025 and the remaining seven units in 2026.

Lorenzana stressed the importance of the acquisition of the additional Blackhawk helicopters following the onslaught of Typhoon ''Odette'' while the country is facing the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The lack of transport planes and helicopters have never been more acute during the pandemic and in the aftermath of Typhoon 'Odette'. This was exacerbated by our aging Hueys that have become uneconomical to maintain," he said.

The 12 brand new Blackhawk bore the brunt of the work during these critical times," he added. Robina Asido/DMS