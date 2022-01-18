まにら新聞ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
30度-19度
両替レート
1万円=P4,400
$100=P5,100

1月18日のまにら新聞から

Hundreds of healthcare workers in Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital and Sanitarium

［ 161 words｜2022.1.18｜英字 ］

Hundreds of healthcare workers in the Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital and Sanitarium are under quarantine for COVID-19.

This was confirmed by its medical director Alfonso Victorino Pamaran Jr. during the ''Laging Handa'' virtual public briefing on Monday.

Pamaran said 510 out of the total of 1,300 healthcare workers in hospital, which is an end-referral hospital for COVID-19 confirmed cases, are under quarantine.

"99.2 percent of our health care workers here already got their first and second doses, while most of us also got our booster," he said.

Pamaran said despite the high number of COVID-19 infection among their healthcare workers, their hospital continued operating with the help of additional personnel from the national government.

"The hospital operations continue. We are accepting manpower augmentation from the Department of Health Central Office, around 214 personnel; from CHD (Center for Health Development)-NCR, 10 personnel; from PNP General Hospital, five personnel. So, a total of 229 manpower complement our hospital," he said. Robina Asido/DMS