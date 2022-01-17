Nearly 900 healthcare workers in PGH infected with COVID-19: NTF adviser

Almost 900 healthcare workers in the Philippine General Hospital, the country's biggest COVID-19 referral hospital, are infected with the coronavirus disease, an adviser to the National Task Force vs COVID-19 said on Sunday.

In a radio interview, National Task Force (NTF) vs COVID-19 special adviser Ted Herbosa said almost 900 out of the total of 2,000 health care workers in PGH tested positive for COVID-19.

"The transmission continues even with the vaccinated healthcare workers but their symptoms are mild. That is why the DOH ordered the shortening of our isolation period for those tested positive," he said.

Herbosa said because of shorter quarantine period for COVID-19 positive healthcare workers, a total of 93 of their infected personnel were able to return to work.

"Now even those who have exposure if they do not have symptoms, they can return to their duties as long as they are using N95 (mask). After several days, they will be tested and if they have positive results that is the time they will be isolated," he said.

"Luckily when the shorter quarantine period was implemented, about 93 personnel were able to work again because the previous protocol is very strict," he added.

Herbosa said the government is also looking at implementing the shortened quarantine period to the general public.

"I think it is also a plan to implement this to the general public The principle is to improve the number of workforce ," he said. Robina Asido/DMS