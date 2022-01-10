The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) arrested two suspects who were carrying guns as the authorities started checkpoints to implement the Comelec gun ban on Sunday.

Lt. Col. Jenny Tecson, NCRPO spokesperson, said the two were apprehended by authorities under the Northern Police District in Navotas and Caloocan on Sunday morning.

Tecson said the first one was on a tricycle when he was flagged down at a checkpoint in Navotas because he was not wearing a face mask.

"The suspect was asked to go down from the tricycle to check for his/her documents like ID's, because we also do this to contain COVID, but when he went down, the firearm fell from his/her shorts which led to his/her arrest," she said.

Tecson said the other one, who was on a motorcycle, was also flagged down by police for not wearing a helmet.

"In the process the police saw his/her firearms and he/she failed to show necessary documents," she said.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) started putting up checkpoints to implement nationwide gun ban early Sunday, following the suspension of the permits to carry firearms outside of residence (PTCFOR) based on the Comelec Resolution No. 10728. Robina Asido/DMS