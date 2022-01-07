The government will help Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) who will be affected after Hong Kong imposed a two-week travel restriction for eight countries, including the Philippines, starting Jan.8.

"We are monitoring those who may possibly affected in the airport, because previously we experience that there were stranded, although in general, the recruitment agencies are very cooperative and have the resources to help those that might be stranded in the airport," Overseas Workers Welfare Administration head Hans Leo Cacdac said during the ''Laging Handa''virtual public briefing on Thursday.

Cacdac said the government will give free food, accommodation and transportation for the OFWs from provinces who may be stranded in the airport because of the travel ban.

"We have OFWs who are no longer covered by the recruitment agency arrangements. They voluntarily return to their employers. Maybe they will be the one that we will help if they do not have a house in Manila. If they are from provinces, we will help them," he said.

"We will provide food and accommodations as well as assistance for transport from the airport up to where they wanted to go. So, we are now ready to help those who might be stranded because of the restrictions in Hong Kong," he added.

Because of the continuing threat of COVID-19, Hong Kong is set to ban travelers from eight countries including Australia, Canada, France, India, Pakistan, the Philippines, UK, and US from January 8 to 21. Robina Asido/DMS