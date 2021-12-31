Filipinos should appreciate the sacrifices of modern-day heroes at the frontlines fighting the coronavirus pandemic, President Rodrigo Duterte said on Thursday, as he led the nation in celebrating the life and legacy of the country’s national hero, Dr. Jose Rizal.

“As we commemorate Rizal’s contribution to our freedom and self-determination, may we continue to honor him by exemplifying patriotism and idealism in all our endeavors as well as by fostering a greater sense of nationalism among the Filipino youth,” Duterte said in his message.

True heroes, the President said, give their lives for love of country and people. People of unmatched boldness and compassion displayed this kind of heroism when the COVID-19 pandemic swept the whole world.

They fought against the odds brought by the disease in order to help save lives, even while risking their own, according to the President.

“Today, as we celebrate the life and works of Dr. Jose Rizal, let us also honor our modern-day heroes who are at the frontlines. Let us emulate his wisdom and courage in our own simple way as we pursue a better and brighter future for all.”

Duterte led the 125th Rizal Day rites through a flag raising and wreath-laying ceremony at the Rizal National Monument in Rizal Park.

This year’s commemoration has for its theme, “Rizal: Para sa Agham, Katotohanan at Buhay”. PND