The Department of Health (DOH) urged arriving passengers to follow quarantine protocols set by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) as the Philippines is facing an increase in COVID-190 cases.

In a statement Thursday, it said ''following reports of some travelers from abroad allegedly skipping quarantine protocols set by the IATF, the DOH appeals to everyone now is not the time to relax and deliberately put others in danger.''

Non-compliance to COVID-19 guidelines ''constitute violation of the Republic Act 11332, or the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act of 2018,'' DOH said.

Authorities ''shall ensure that violators shall be dealt with in accordance with the law,'' the DOH said.

The DOH also reminded people ''to exert utmost care in participating in gatherings and/or organizing gatherings particularly when it will involve individuals who also have recent travel or exposure history.''

''Keeping cases low and hospital admissions manageable is a whole-of-society effort,'' the DOH said. DMS