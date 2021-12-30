The government will announce the alert levels for January 1-15 ''if not within the day, maybe perhaps tomorrow'', said Acting Presidential Spokesperson Karlo Nograles on Wednesday.

Speaking at his virtual press briefing, Nograles added that provinces can announce a higher alert level if cases have gone up.

The National Capital Region is under Alert Level Two, but in the last week the rate of infection of COVID-19 as measured by the positivity rate and reproductive number, have gone up in the NCR.

The government is concerned over this development as Nograles urged people to wear face masks, avoid crowded places, wash hands frequently and be vaccinated vs COVID-19. DMS