The increase in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases were expected as more people were going out, participation in social gatherings and timing of testing this holiday season, the Department of Health (DOH) said in its Twitter account Wednesday.

The DOH reported 889 new COVID-19 cases, more than double Monday's 421. The positivity rate rose to 4.5 percent from 2.6 percent on the previous day.

'' While we are seeing an increase in cases, trends for admitted severe and critical COVID-cases have remained low because of our progress in COVID-19 vaccination. Moreover, majority of those admitted severe and critical cases are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated,'' the DOH said.

But the DOH said while occupancy rates of hospital and ICU beds are low, it added ''these numbers are temporary, and can easily change for better or worse especially if Omicron variant will be the predominant variant in the country.''

The DOH appealed even to those fully vaccinated or boosted, ''please get yourself tested when you experience even mild symptoms.'' DMS