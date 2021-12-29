The Department of Health (DOH) said Tuesday the husband of the fourth case of the Omicron variant in the Philippines tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the sample of the 37-year old Filipino husband will be sent to the Philippine Genome Center to find if he has the Omicron variant.

"Both wife and husband were tested on the same day (Dec. 14) and isolated upon release of positive result," said Vergeire.

"Sample of husband has not been sent together with the wife's to PGC (Philippine Genome Center) for sequencing. Husband's sample will be processed now for sequencing," she added.

On Monday, the DOH reported that a 38-year-old Filipina was found to have Omicron variant a few days after she and her husband were discharged on Dec. 24 after completing the 10-day isolation. She was the country's fourth case.

"Husband and wife came home together from the US," related Vergeire.

With the wife testing positive for the Omicron variant, Vergeire said the husband has been brought back to isolation.

She also said the other household members will be tested based on existing protocols.

Vergeire said they are trying to find out if their close contacts in their flight from the US. DMS