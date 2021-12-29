President Rodrigo Duterte said he will give P5,000 per family which has been affected by Typhoon ''Odette'' and distribute tarps to shelter them from rain and the cold.

In his taped Talk to The People message Monday night, Duterte said: ''I am giving P5,000 per family. This money, which I have gathered, will be sufficient for the assistance.''

Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Ano said they estimate that distribution of cash assistance will start this week. ''We hope to finish this within 15 days,'' he said.

Ano is referring to the P4 billion which the Department of Budget and Management downloaded to local government units.

Duterte had ordered last Thursday that the police and military take charge of distributing assistance to the typhoon victims.

Ano said 4.2 million persons or 1,074, 169 families were affected by Typhoon ''Odette''.

He said officials are monitoring 1,179 evacuation centers where more than 570,000 were displaced. DMS