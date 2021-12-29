Barangays in Negros Occidental are tapping a Japanese technology that can purify water following the havoc wreaked by Typhoon ''Odette'' in the province’s water systems.

A report from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said that water systems have yet to be fully restored in typhoon-affected areas. The Department of Health (DOH) also warned of water-borne diseases in typhoon areas because of interruption in safe water supply and sanitation.

With the severe damage of Typhoon ''Odette'' in Visayas and Mindanao, Philippine bilateral partners, including the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), extended disaster relief support to typhoon-hit areas.

As recovery is likely to take far longer because of the magnitude of the damage, JICA welcomed the sharing of Japanese technology piloted in a past JICA project to those recently affected by Typhoon ''Odette''.

The water purifying technology “Aqua Cube” was shared by the City of Sagay in Negros Occidental to the Municipality of Ilog and City of Sipalay as part of their local government collaboration to help devastated barangays.

The technology developed by Japanese company Inada Inc. can purify as much as 2,000 liters per hour and was first piloted in Sagay.

“JICA welcomes the use of Japanese technology to help supply fresh drinking water in Typhoon Odette-hit areas. It’s worth noting how partnerships with private sector, local government, and international bilateral partners can impact the recovery of affected areas and address their basic needs in this difficult situation,” said JICA Philippines Chief Representative Azukizawa Eigo.

The water technology was part of JICA’s verification survey with the private sector for sisseminating Japanese technologies that aims to address social problems using the innovation of Japanese private sector.

When piloted in Sagay City, the LGU said the portability of the technology also allowed them to relocate the equipment to barangays where safe drinking water is needed.

JICA has earlier provided, through the Department of Welfare and Social Development (DSWD), disaster relief support such as tents, sleeping pads, generators, plastic sheets, and water storage cans. JICA