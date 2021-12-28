A total of four million persons in 11 regions were affected by Typhoon ''Odette'' even as majority of these areas continue to have no water, limited power and telecommunications signal.

In a report by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) Monday, there were 4, 206, 601 persons or 1,074, 169 families affected by the typhoon.

Displaced were 570,096 persons out of which 314, 676 are in evacuation centers while 256, 230 were outside evacuation centers.

Out 18 cities and municipalities experiencing water supply problems in Mimaropa, Northern Mindanao and Caraga, only one area has seen water supply restored.

This has resulted in cases of gastroenteritis and diarrhea in Cebu, Siargao and Dinagat Islands, the Department of Health (DOH) said in a separate report.

There were 80 acute gastroenteritis cases at the Dinagat District Hospital, 54 diarrhea cases at the Siargao District Hospital and 16 diarrhea cases in Cebu.

Health Undersecretary Ma. Rosario Vergeire said the cases may have stemmed from the water interruptions experienced after the onslaught of "Odette".

Power has been restored in 154 cities and municipalities out of the 284 which experienced outages.

Telecommunications have been fully restored in 115 cities and municipalities out of the 371 that encountered problems.

Damage to infrastructure was estimated at P16.7 billion while crop losses were placed at P5.3 billion. DMS