The donation of the Japanese government of three rescue trucks with water desalination machines are in the areas heavily battered by Typhoon ''Odette'', the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Monday.

''They traveled from Bicutan to Bicol and crossed to Samar and now one is in Southern Leyte, one is in Surigao area and the other one is crossing to Cebu,'' said PNP chief General Dionardo Carlos in his speech at Camp Crame.

Carlos said the water desalination machine '' would convert salt water or river water to potable drinking water.'' ''This is a very good donation (by the Japanese government),'' said Carlos.

The PNP assigned policemen as water cops because they will be ones distributing water to the affected areas. Drinking water remains in short supply ''Odette'' knocked out power which would distribute water to households.

The government of Japan's donation of disaster relief goods to victims of ''Odette''arrived in two batches through the Japan International Cooperation Agency on Thursday.

In his speech, Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Koshikawa Kazuhiko said ''he hopes that the disaster relief supplies will alleviate the hardship the affected people have experienced.''

''My thoughts are with everyone devastated by Typhoon Odette, especially those who lost loved ones,'' the ambassador said. DMS