A magnitude 5.4 earthquake hit an island in Davao Occidental on Sunday morning.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located 378 kilometers southeast of Balut Island in the municipality of Sarangani, Davao Occidental.

Phivolcs said there were no reports of damage while aftershocks are expected from the offshore quake that was recorded around 10:22 am.

The tremor, tectonic in origin, has a depth of 18 km. Robina Asido/DMS