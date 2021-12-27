The Armed Forces of the Philippines has delivered as of December 25 over 2.376 million pounds of relief goods to provinces affected by the Typhoon Odette.

With directives from the AFP Chief of Staff Lt Gen Andres Centino, a total of 15 air assets and 13 naval vessels have been committed in the AFP’s humanitarian assistance and disaster response operations so far.

Navy vessels have transported the bulk of the goods at 2.190 million pounds so far, while PAF air assets that include one C-130 and eight S70i Blackhawk helicopters have flown over 186,282 lbs of relief. The AFP also reported providing transportation assistance to 394 locally stranded individuals.

As of date, 122 disaster response teams, with 85 officers and 799 enlisted personnel, from the Visayas Command, Eastern Mindanao Command, and Western Command are deployed.

A total of 101 CAFGU Auxiliary and 361 reservists were also tapped to aid.

Earlier in his Christmas Eve message, Centino asked for prayers for the survivors of the typhoon, as well as for soldiers deployed for disaster response and security operations nationwide.

“Let us not forget to include our loved ones and the survivors of the typhoon in our prayers. Of course, let us also remember our comrades who are keeping watch right now across the country - to the soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines – may they be all safe and out of harm’s way,” Centino said.

“Let us live out the spirit of Christmas through acts of kindness and good deeds, by being there for our fellow Filipinos who are badly in need. After all, Christmas is more than just a day - it is the season of giving and sharing,” Centino added. AFP PAO