Infra damage from ''Odette'' more than P16 billion

Damage to infrastructure from Typhoon ''Odette'' ballooned to more P16 billion, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Sunday.

It said damage to infrastructure reached a total of P16,577,654,475.11, most of which was recorded in Caraga with P12,810,462,975.11, followed by Central Visayas with P2,155,000,000, Mimaropa P1,272,967,000, Eastern Visayas P173,400,000 and Northern Mindanao with P165,824,500.

Crops losses in Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao and Davao increased to P3,963,676,507.17.

Total damaged houses are placed at 478,953 worth P29,209,218. Partially damaged were 330,258 houses while 148,695 were destroyed.

The NDRRMC said only 150 out the total of 281 cities and municipalities affected by power outage saw electricity restored.

In a radio interview, NDRRMC spokesman Mark Timbal said the government is working to restore power in the areas affected by ''Odette'' before the end of the year.

"The (worst case) scenario being shown, that it will take until February before power service will be fully restored. From what I heard, they are working on restoring power soon so that before the New Year or in January, our countrymen will be able to enjoy the service of electricity," he said.

"However, at this point, electricity may be restored but if their houses could not have power because these were destroyed, we will first fix all that," he added.

The NDRRMC said there were a total of 371 areas with affected communication lines and 114 saw signals restored. It said only one among the total of 18 cities or municipalities affected by water interruption was restored.

A total of 334 cities and municipalities in the affected regions were declared under state of calamity.

The death toll also rose to 378 with 742 injured and 60 other victims remain missing.

The affected population reached 1,012,997 families or 3,925,880 individuals, of which 64,231 families or 276,037 persons were being served inside 1,198 evacuation centers. Robina Asido/DMS