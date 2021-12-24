President Rodrigo Duterte with Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go and other government officials, Wednesday visited the victims of Typhoon ''Odette'' in Dinagat Islands.

The President met with the evacuees and local officials of the area, where he vowed to provide the necessary means to speed up clearing operations and help residents reconstruct their homes.

He likewise gave the following directives:

First, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will provide financial assistance to the families affected by Typhoon ''Odette''.

Second, the Department of the Interior and Local Government will monitor and supervise the distribution of the aforesaid financial assistance.

Third, the DSWD will continuously provide family food packs to the typhoon victims.

Fourth, the National Housing Authority will provide housing assistance worth P100-M to typhoon victims in Dinagat Islands whose houses were partially and totally damaged.

And fifth, the Department of Energy will ensure the delivery of gasoline and other petroleum products to the Dinagat Islands. OPS