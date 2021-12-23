Department of Budget and Management officer-in-charge Undersecretary Tina Marie Canda said six billion pesos of the P10 billion committed by President Rodrigo Duterte to areas ravaged by Typhoon ''Odette'' will come from the 2022 budget.

''The 6 billion will be available in a couple of days once the GAA or the General Appropriations Act is signed for 2022. That’s the 2022 GAA,'' said Canda in a Palace briefing Wednesday.

''We expect that the 2022 budget measure will be signed before the year ends. So it’s between—siguro after Christmas until the 29 th – these are the days that are open,'' added Canda.

Two billion pesos will come from calamity fund and 2 billion pesos from the President's contigent fund, added Canda.

Duterte said he will raise P10 billion after he visited provinces badly hit by ''Odette''.

Duterte said during Tuesday night's Talk to The People that available money will be given to the provinces before Christmas Eve on Friday.

He admitted it was going to be a challenge has the government has nearly ran out of funds due to its respose to meet the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). DMS