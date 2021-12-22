Acting Information and Communications Secretary Emmanuel Rey Caintic could not say when telco signals will be restored in provinces hard hit by Typhoon ''Odette.''

These provinces were Siargao, Surigao and Dinagat Islands.

''I was there last Sunday. We will try to fix (the lines) this month. We are to restore power, clear fallen electric posts. If we don't do this, we won't be able to get power,'' said Caintic Tuesday at the ''Laging Handa'' virtual public forum.

Roads will have to cleared and clearance for travel will have to be obtained to send technicians and equipment, he added.

''I went to these provinces last Sunday. There are no telecommunication lines because the tower lost connection with their fiber backhaul,'' he said.

Dinagat Island sent its public information officer to Butuan City, which is a few hours by boat, last Sunday to get cellphone signal for his mobile phone and be in touch with officials.

Caintic said a four-pronged response system will set up by the DICT, which includes a Tawag Center.

''The Tawag Centers will also be equipped with a VSAT (very small aperture terminal), a mobile cellular-based station so people can be able to text or call,'' said Caintic. DMS