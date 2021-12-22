President Rodrigo Duterte vowed to raise additional funds estimated at P10 billion for the rehabilitation and recovery efforts in the typhoon-affected areas.

He made this decision after a situation briefing by Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson Monday.

Duterte issued several directives to national agencies to address immediate concerns of the local governments of Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental.

First, the Department of Social Welfare and Development will continuously provide family food packs and water and shelter assistance for families with damaged houses.

Second, the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development and the National Housing Authority will provide housing assistance to victims whose homes were partially and totally damaged.

Third, the Department of Trade and Industry will look into and will monitor reports of price hikes, including generators, which are reportedly being sold at twice their usual prices.

Fourth, the Department of Agriculture will provide agricultural assistance for affected farmers and fisherfolk.

Fifth, the Department of Public Works and Highways will clear uprooted trees along the roads and highways and to turn over these logs to the local government units for use as housing construction materials, as well as provide the needed support for river dredging as soon as funds are available.

Sixth, the Department of Energy will work double time to restore power supply in affected areas as soon as possible.

And seventh, the Department of Information and Communications Technology will likewise work double time to restore telecommunication networks and internet connectivity in affected regions.

In addition to these directives, Duterte gave instructions to immediately complete the construction of the Kabankalan airstrip.