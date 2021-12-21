Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the damage from Typhoon ''Odette''is ''huge'' even as authorities are assessing the howler's impact.

''Entire community leveled to the ground, no electricity, water and food,'' Lorenzana described the situation on Monday.

The Philippine National Police said earlier in the day that deaths from ''Odette'' soared over 200 even as officials in affected areas appeal for water, power and mobile phone signal.

Lorenzana said the first thing to address '' food and water and medical care of the injured.''

''I have directed the AFP ( Armed Forces of the Philippines) to deploy all available assets (ships, boats, aircraft, trucks) to bring relief goods to the stricken areas,'' he said.

Lorenzana said the military have been told to ''deploy more troops if necessary.'' DMS