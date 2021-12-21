The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) offered sympathy to the victims of Typhoon ''Odette'' that affected scores of people and communities in various parts of the country.

“We are saddened by the loss and devastation caused by Typhoon Odette. JICA extends its deepest sympathy to the families and all those who lost their homes and livelihoods from the typhoon,” said JICA Philippines Chief Representative Azukizawa Eigo.

“As in our experience in Japan, typhoons have become severe in recent years, and this time, natural disasters are further complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic. We assure the Philippines that we will continue our development cooperation in disaster risk reduction and management (DRRM), as we have done in the past, to further enhance disaster preparedness and resilience and towards building back better,” he added.

In response, JICA is sending generators, camping tents, sleeping pads, portable water containers, and tarpaulins or plastic sheets (for use as roof cover) to the Department of Social Welfare and Development for distribution to affected areas.

“We are stronger when we help one another. We hope that the victims of Typhoon Odette will be able to rebuild their communities and their lives. To all those who carry the burden of loss from this disaster, JICA extends our sympathy and support that you may rise above this challenge,” added Azukizawa.

It can be recalled that when Typhoon ''Yolanda'' hit the Philippines in 2013, JICA was among those who provided early disaster relief support up to full scale recovery and rehabilitation.

Through Official Development Assistance (ODA), JICA has supported recovery by sharing Japanese experience and knowhow in DRRM and supported rebuilding efforts of public facilities and livelihood through technical cooperation, capacity building, and quick impact projects.

As of late, JICA has also extended ODA support to the Philippines’ COVID-19 response and recovery through post-disaster standby loan, equipment for quality testing, and other follow-up assistance to past JICA health projects by working with Philippine partner health institutions and frontline agencies. JICA