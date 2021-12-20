President Rodrigo Duterte designated Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rolando Bautista as crisis manager to help the victims of ''Odette'' in the area of Surigao, Siargao and Dinagat Islands.

"In Siargao, Surigao and Dinagat Islands, President Duterte designated DSWD Secretary Rolly Bautistana to become the crisis manager in those areas with the assistance of (NDRRMC executive director) Usec. (Ricardo) Jalad to fast track the delivery of food and non-food items, water, food supply, tents," Acting Presidential Spokesperson and Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said in a radio interview on Sunday.

"And if we can deploy food-for-work and cash-for-work for our affected people especially in Surigao, Siargao and Dinagat Islands," he said.

Nograles said the Philippine Navy and Coast Guard were also ordered by the president to augment immediate delivery of food supplies and equipment.

"The order of the President is to use all government resources to ensure that all goods are delivered as soon as possible, especially in the province of Surigao del Norte and Dinagat Islands," he said.

Nograles said the Eastern Mindanao Command of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) will also deploy medical teams together with its ships including the hospital ship, BRP Ang Pangulo as Odette also damaged medical facilities.

"The BRP Ang Pangulo will likewise be sent to Dinagat Islands and Siargao to act as a floating hospital as the typhoon damaged the hospitals in these areas and medical personnel need augmentation to treat the injured and those with medical needs," he said.

"The Armed Forces of the Philippines Eastern Mindanao Command likewise committed to send medical teams onboard the two Navy ships to augment the health personnel in Siargao and Dinagat Islands," said Nograles.

"Upon the instruction of the President, the Maritime Industry Authority will immediately assess the seaworthiness of vessels in Surigao del Norte and Dinagat Islands to add more mobility in the delivery of food and supplies to these areas,: he added.

Nograles said Duterte also directed the Department of Energy to speed up the restoration of power supply in the affected areas.

"The Chief Executive also instructed the Department of Energy to expedite the return of power to affected areas and the Department of Information and Communications Technology to immediately augment mobile cell sites to affected areas," he said. Robina Asido/DMS