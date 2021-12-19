The government said around 2.37 million people have been vaccinated in the three-day vaccination drive against COVID-19 which ended on Friday.

Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje told the ''Laging Handa'' virtual forum Saturday that some local government units have yet to submit reports.

The vaccination campaign was held in areas not affected by Typhoon ''Odette. These were mostly in Luzon and some parts of the Visayas.

Areas which were hit by the howler will be vaccinating people on December 20-22, but Cabotaje said they have to yet to receive reports if vaccines were affected by power outages caused by ''Odette.''

Cabotaje said local government units affected by the typhoon can hold the vaccination drive even after December 22 if their facilities were damaged. DMS